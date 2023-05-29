FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River say a person of interest is in custody after a woman was shot and killed at a local car wash on Monday.

The Fall River Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were called to the Globe Car Wash on Broadway at approximately 12:40 p.m. in response to a “fatal shooting incident.”

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a “female victim was declared deceased at the scene” and a male person of interest was in custody following the apparent shooting.

With an investigation involving state police detectives underway, the DA’s office said more information would be provided in a future update.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

