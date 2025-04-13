DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was shot by police early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Dover, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced the investigation into the traffic stop during which a woman was shot by a New Hampshire state trooper.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

