DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was shot by police early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Dover, New Hampshire, authorities said.
Attorney General John M. Formella announced the investigation into the traffic stop during which a woman was shot by a New Hampshire state trooper.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)