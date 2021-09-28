LEEDS, Maine (AP) — A hunter in Maine who was pursuing wild turkeys shot and injured a woman on Monday, game wardens in the state said.

The Maine Warden Service said it’s investigating the shooting, which took place in Leeds. The service said the hunter shot the woman in a forested area at about 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Game wardens said the hunter called 911 and rendered aid to the victim until emergency workers arrived. The woman was transported to a hospital and is stable, the service said.

The warden service did not identify the people involved in the shooting. It said it is being assisted by the Maine State Police and other authorities on the investigation.

