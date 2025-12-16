CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed suspect in connection with what they said was a targeted shooting in Canton Monday night, according to Canton police.

Canton police and fire responded to Lamplighter Village apartment complex at the intersection of Turnpike Street and Stagecoach Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, first responders found a woman in her 20s who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The Canton interim police chief told 7NEWS it appeared a merchandise transaction arranged online went wrong.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests the woman was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the apartment complex waiting to meet someone when a man, who was possibly the person she was waiting for, approached with a handgun and opened fire into the vehicle.

Police said a second person in the passenger seat was not hurt.

The suspect took off from the scene. Police said he is described as, “Black skinned, late teens or early 20s, with a skinny build, about 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall, clean shaven wearing a black beanie hat.”

Police are also asking drivers to avoid Route 138 which becomes Washington Street in Stoughton as there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

