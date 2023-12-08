Massachusetts State Police and the Brockton Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place early Friday.

Brockton patrol officers were called to Nason Street shortly after midnight after receiving a report of a person shot in their car.

Heavy police presence was seen at the location of the shooting, as was a shattered window in the driver’s side of a vehicle. A female in the car was confirmed deceased.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the individual responsible for the shooting or any other pertinent information is asked to call Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0200.