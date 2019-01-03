(WHDH) — A woman from Texas got some musical encouragement as she got ready to give birth.

Jadie Phelps and her boyfriend Jordan Houston were in the delivery room with family members when they began singing Salt-N-Pepa’s hit song “Push It” in preparation for what was to come.

“You will be here soon enough as soon as your momma pushes you real good,” Houston said before he started beatboxing to the song.

Houston wrote on Facebook that the song worked because Phelps delivered his baby girl 10 minutes after the sing-along.

The couple is now advising everyone to sing “Push It” before a new baby arrives.

