Woman smoking while on oxygen tank dies when cigarette sparks explosion

(WHDH) — A woman who was smoking while hooked up to an oxygen tank reportedly died Tuesday when her cigarette sparked an explosion.

Belinda Coble, 61, was smoking a cigarette at her home in Zebulon, North Carolina, while oxygen was being administered, WNCN-TV reported.

Coble’s cigarette ignited her oxygen tank, causing an explosion and a fire, according to the news outlet.

Her husband, who was asleep in another room, was woken up by the sound of a smoke alarm and was able to extinguish the blaze.

Coble had already died by the time emergency responders got to her home, authorities said.

