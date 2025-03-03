WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of an 87-year-old woman who was confronted by two masked men is speaking out.

Nancy Murphy says it all started when her car was stolen Friday night, later located by police, abandoned on Monday afternoon.

She says she had stopped at her mother’s home to drop off medicine. When she came out, only minutes later, her car was gone.

“Not even three minutes I was at the house,” said Nancy. “My car was gone, I must’ve dropped my keys on the seat.”

Nancy says it appears the suspects returned Sunday night and used the house key on her keychain to enter through the back door when they didn’t see a car in the driveway.

When they came up, they came face to face with Nancy’s mother. A mother of six, a grandmother to 10, and a great grandmother to five.

Nancy’s mom left a frantic message on Nancy’s phone. The suspects took off empty handed.

Nancy is thankful her mother wasn’t hurt, but she wants those who are responsible for all this to be held accountable.

“If we catch you, I hope you pay,” said Nancy, “I hope they make you pay.”

