BOSTON (WHDH) - A stabbing near the Forest Hills MBTA station Monday sent one woman to the hospital.

Boston police said she was stabbed Monday around 4 p.m.

Investigators were seen looking around a grassy area next to the T stop.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

