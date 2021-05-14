BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman stole a Boston Transportation Department vehicle, driving away with the employee’s hand stuck in the door early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Charles and Stuart streets around 12:10 a.m. learned that a female BTD employee got out of her marked vehicle to issue residential permit citations when Emily Milano, 29, of Brighton, entered the car, which had the keys still in the ignition, and drove off, according to Boston police.

The BTD employee told police she attempted to open the door and her hand got stuck as Milano continued to drive.

The employee added that she fell, hurting her hand and bumping her head, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of the Boston Fire Department headquarters on Southampton Street.

Milano was very uncooperative with officers and began kicking them, police said.

She was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, police added.

Milano is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal court on charges of carjacking, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and larceny over $250.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)