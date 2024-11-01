NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was stuck by a car and killed while walking in a Norwood crosswalk Friday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Garfield Avenue, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police officers, officials said.

An investigation is underway. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)