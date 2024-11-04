BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was struck by a bus in Brockton Monday afternoon, according to police.

At around 12:44 p.m., officers responded to the crash at 140 Colonel Bell Drive, the Brockton Police Department said in a statement.

The woman hit was seriously injured, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

