Woman struck by falling bricks in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized Friday night after she was struck by falling bricks in Cambridge.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Otis Street around 8:30 p.m. closed off the area with police tape in order to collect evidence.

The woman is expected to be OK.

It is still unclear what caused the bricks to fall.

Cambridge Fire Department along with building department officials are investigating.

