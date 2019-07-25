Woman struck by falling construction debris in Boston suffers life-threatening injuries

Authorities are investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when she was struck by a piece of metal that fell off of a building at a construction site in Boston’s North End, officials said.

The industrial incident occurred in the area of 85 Atlantic Ave. around 8:30 a.m. and may have been caused by a crane doing work on a nearby building, according to Boston police.

The woman, who was in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries. She is said to be in critical condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed an evidence marker next to a metal railing on the sidewalk, debris dangling from the crane next to a five-story building, and a massive police presence.

The area has been roped off with yellow police tape. Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.

Witnesses say the woman was walking with a man and a dog when she was struck by the metal. Many people reportedly started yelling and running around in a frantic manner after the incident.

“All of sudden the scaffolding pipe just smacked a woman right in the head,” one witness told 7NEWS. “She went down. Her husband was right next to her.”

Officials say the construction was being conducted by a roofing contractor, who is cooperating with investigators.

The Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department, Boston Inspectional Services Department, OSHA, and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

