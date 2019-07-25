Woman struck by falling construction debris in Boston suffers life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after being struck by a piece of metal that fell off of a building at a Boston construction site, officials said.

The incident occurred in the area of 85 Atlantic Ave. and may have been caused by a crane doing work on a nearby building, according to Boston police.

The woman, who was in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed debris dangling from a crane and a massive police presence. The area has been roped off with yellow police tape.

Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

