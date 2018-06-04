Woman struck by foul ball at Fenway Park testifies in case against Red Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who was hit in the face by a foul ball at Fenway Park in 2014 testified Monday after filing a $9.5 million lawsuit against the Boston Red Sox.

Stephanie Taubin, of Brookline, told Suffolk Superior Court jurors Monday that she suffered “enormous pain and suffering” after a ball hit by David Ortiz struck her square in the face.

Taubin was in the EMC Club behind home plate when she stood to cheer on Ortiz during a late-inning plate appearance. Moments later, a curving line drive left her with facial fractures and neurological damage.

Taubin said she could hear bones in her face crack upon impact.

“I saw him hit the ball. I heard the ball come off the bat,” Taubin said. “It came up towards the right and then came over and hit me in left side of my face.

Taubin filed a lawsuit against team owner John Henry in 2015, claiming negligence on behalf of the ballclub. The ball came through an area usually protected by glass. The glass had been removed for renovations.

Despite undergoing three surgeries, Taubin said she is still suffering.

Her testimony is slated to continue on Wednesday.

