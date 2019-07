BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman received medical attention after being struck by a foul ball during Saturday’s Red Sox game.

Red Sox officials said the woman received “immediate medical attention” and was doing after being struck by a foul ball at the top of the third inning as the Red Sox played the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Officials said the woman was doing “ok.”

