RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman struck by a vehicle in Randolph early Tuesday morning has died from her injuries, officials announced Saturday.

Ruth Samuel, 65, of Dorchester, was struck in the area of Warren Street and Silver Street at approximately 6:24 a.m. The driver of the car, a 48-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed.

The crash remains under investigation by Randolph Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)