WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Worcester on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue found a woman injured, according to Worcester police.

The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

