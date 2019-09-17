Woman struck, killed by boom truck in Cambridge’s Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman struck by a boom truck in Cambridge’s Harvard Square on Tuesday morning has died, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Brattle Street near the Out of Town News building just before 7 a.m. found a woman in her 60s suffering from serious injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. announced in a joint press release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests a Waltham Lumber boom truck carrying sheetrock hit the woman while she crossed the street without using a crosswalk, Ryan and Bard said.

The driver of the boom truck remained on the scene.

No charges have been filed.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating this crash.

