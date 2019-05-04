Woman struck, killed by commuter rail train in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a commuter rail train in Fitchburg Saturday afternoon.

Transit police responding to the area of 100 Main Street at about 1:40 p.m. determined that a woman was trespassing on the right of way when she was struck by an inbound train on the Fitchburg line.

The 58-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

There were no passengers on the train at the time of the incident.

Foul play is not suspected.

No additional information was immediately available.

This investigation is ongoing.

