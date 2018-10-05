Woman struck, killed by dump truck in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck Friday night in Cambridge.
A female in her 20s, whose name was not released, was struck in the area of Magazine Street and Putnam Avenue, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.
The driver of the vehicle that apparently struck her remained on scene, officials say.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
