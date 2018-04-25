NORWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – A woman who was crossing the street with flowers in hand was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday outside Norwood Hospital, officials said.

Officers responding around 12 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on Washington Street found an older woman in the road with extremely serious injuries, police said.

“The pedestrian was crossing the street in or near the crosswalk,” Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said. “The grey SUV was traveling northbound and apparently struck the woman as she was nearing the other side of the street.”

Doctors rushed out of the hospital to help the woman, but she later died in surgery, officials said.

Police say doctors rushed out to woman, brought her into operating room but she didn’t make it. She was hit by this Toyota Rav 4.#7News pic.twitter.com/2ZvsTA8WtX — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 25, 2018

“A doctor and nursing staff ran right out to the scene,” Brooks said. “They got her straight into the emergency room, where she, unfortunately, was pronounced dead.”

A Toyota Rav 4 that hit the woman remained at the scene. Police shut down Washington Street for several hours while they investigated the crash.

Scattered flowers, a broken vase and a pair of shoes could be seen on the ground just feet from the hospital’s entrance.

Police believe woman was crossing the street carrying flowers to the hospital when she was hit.#7News pic.twitter.com/2FPtkNsXBG — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) April 25, 2018

“She was an older woman. We believe she had business at the hospital. She was apparently carrying the flowers that you see near the crosswalk,” Brooks said.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with police. The individual showed no signs of impairment and did not appear to be speeding, officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)