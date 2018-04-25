Woman struck, killed by SUV outside Norwood Hospital

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A woman who was struck by an SUV Wednesday outside Norwood Hospital has died, officials said.

Officers responding around 12 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on Washington Street found an “older” woman in the road with “extremely serious injuries,” police said.

Doctors rushed out of the hospital to help the woman, but she later died in surgery, according to 7’s Byron Barnett.

A Toyota Rav 4 that hit the woman remained at the scene. Police have shut down Washington Street as they investigate the crash.

The woman was crossing the street and likely bringing flowers to someone in the hospital when she was struck, police said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has been called to the scene.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details come in.

