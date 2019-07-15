Woman struck, killed while crossing East Providence street

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has died after getting struck by a pickup truck while crossing a city street on foot.

East Providence police say 38-year-old Jennifer Cabral was struck at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Broadway. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Traffic Officer Michael Crowley said the woman had been talking on her cellphone while crossing outside a marked crosswalk.

Family members say Cabral leaves behind a teenage son.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)