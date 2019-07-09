BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and seriously injured by a car just off of the Expressway in South Boston on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the scene on Frontage Road just after 7 a.m. found the 39-year-old victim injured in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Boston Medical Center. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Police say the victim was struck by a 49-year-old Dorchester woman who was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry.

It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.

The crash caused delays in the area during the morning commute.

#Boston Frontage Rd left travel lane is closed for pedestrian struck. Pedestrian transported to BMC with serious injury. Expect #MAtraffic delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 9, 2019

