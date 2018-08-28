Woman struck, seriously injured by van in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injures after being struck by a van in a busy Belmont intersection Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Lexington Street at Sycamore Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 8:45 a.m. found a woman on the ground and debris scattered all over the road.

The 39-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was crossing the street when she hit by a work van, according to the Belmont Police Department. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while a Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team worked at the scene. It has since been reopened.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation.

Road Closed: Intersection of LEXINGTON ST & SYCAMORE ST CLOSED. Police and Fire units are working the scene of a traffic collision. That intersection will be closed for approximately two hours. Barricades & detour signs are being put in place — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) August 28, 2018

