Woman sues celebrity chef Mario Batali over alleged incident at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old woman is suing Mario Batali, alleging the celebrity chef forcibly kissed and groped her at a Boston restaurant last April.

She says he invited her to take a selfie with him, and when she approached him, she says Batali grabbed and kissed her face and groped her.

The alleged incident happened at Towne Stove and Spirits in the Back Bay.

The woman is asking for unknown damages for severe emotional distress.

This is not the first time Batali has been accused of sexual misconduct. Back in May, a “60 Minutes” segment featured multiple women who alleged Batali tried to grope them in one of his New York restaurants.

Batali owns several restaurants around the country, including Eataly in Boston’s Prudential Center.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)