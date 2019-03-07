Woman sues over wrong photo posted on Most Wanted list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman whose photo was mistakenly posted on the state police Most Wanted website has filed a lawsuit.

The Providence Journal reports that Jennifer Darling says in her lawsuit her photo was posted as part of an investigation into a fraudulent check cashing scheme.

The Pawtucket woman says state police had requested surveillance footage of the suspect, but a Citizens Bank branch sent images of Darling cashing a check in January 2017 instead.

Darling says the bank and state police were reckless in failing to verify the accuracy of the information the bank provided. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The state Bankers Association denies it was responsible for the photos being published.

State police in a response to the suit argued they acted with due care and in good faith.

