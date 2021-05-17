Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Methuen on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Avenue and Horne Street around 10 a.m. found a 60-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later flown to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where she is said to be in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was attempting to cross Route 28 when she was struck by a Toyota and thrown several feet, officials said.

State police are assisting Methuen police with an investigation.

