A woman was rushed to a hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester motorcycle crash Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Police said the woman was accompanied by a man when the motorcycle wrecked in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street.

According to police, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Neither of the pair’s names have been made public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

