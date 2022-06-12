A woman was rushed to a hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester motorcycle crash Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Police said the woman was accompanied by a man when the motorcycle wrecked in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street.

According to police, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Neither of the pair’s names have been made public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)