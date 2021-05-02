Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery Cohasset crash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery single-vehicle crash in Cohasset on Saturday that left a woman hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Hull Street and Jerusalem Road around 4:20 p.m. found a 2008 Mercedes burning with the driver trapped inside, according to Cohasset police.

Witnesses said the Mercedes crashed into a stone wall and burst into flames.

The 65-year-old driver was removed from the car by witnesses and neighbors and was taken to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol use were likely contributing factors.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Cohasset Police Investigating Serious Crash at Intersection of Hull Street and Jerusalem Road https://t.co/hwYPZpCy22 — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) May 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)