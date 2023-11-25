BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Hyde Park on Friday night that left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Business Street around 10 p.m. found the woman injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)