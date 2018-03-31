Woman suffers minor injuries after Southborough home goes up in flames

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One woman suffered minor injuries after her Southborough home went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2 a.m. on Cottage Street.

The woman is recovering at the hospital and is expected to be OK. Her husband was not injured, and says he believes their home is a total loss.

Officials said the fire started inside, at the back end of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

House fire in Southborough. Just spoke w/homeowner. Says fire happened around 2am. He rushed to get his wife out of the home. She was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but he says she's doing ok. Man says he's lost a home but it could have been worse. #7News @7News pic.twitter.com/NI0NQ946XM — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 31, 2018

