Woman suffers minor injuries when turkey crashes through windshield in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sandwich woman escaped serious injury Monday morning when a turkey smashed through her windshield in Sandwich.

Officers responding to a reported accident involving a turkey on Route 6A about 8:30 a.m. found a damaged Kia Sportage, according to Sandwich police. The turkey reportedly crashed through the windshield and passed between the driver and the passenger seat.

The driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

The turkey was killed.

