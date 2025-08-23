ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by two dogs in Ashburnham on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a past dog bite on Gardner Road around 10:50 a.m. saw through a glass door a woman on the floor being attacked by two large dogs, according to Ashburnham police.

When they entered the home, the officers say the two dogs lunged at them prompting them to user their tasers to tase the animals. The taser was ineffective on one of the dogs, which was later shot with a handgun to end the attack.

The woman was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for her injuries.

The two officer suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)