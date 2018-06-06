Woman suing Red Sox for $9.5M after being hit by foul fall returns to stand

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who is suing the Boston Red Sox for $9.5 million after being hit in the face by a foul ball at Fenway Park in 2014 returned to the stand Wednesday and was questioned by the defense.

Stephanie Taubin, of Brookline, was in the EMC Club behind home plate when she stood to cheer on Ortiz during a late-inning plate appearance. Moments later, a curving line drive left her with facial fractures and neurological damage.

While being questioned by the defense, Taubin told the court that she saw warning signs posted around Fenway Park, but thought she was safe from being hit by foul balls.

“I had personally never been hit with one and I had never heard of anyone being hit with one,” Taubin said.

When asked what she thought the warnings were for, Taubin said “I believe that any place you would be sitting in the ballpark, that the Red Sox would want to keep the fans safe.”

The area where Taubin was sitting was supposed to be protected by glass but it had been taken down for renovations.

Taubin said she heard the bones in her face crack when she was struck by the ball. She later underwent several surgeries.

Taubin filed a lawsuit against team owner John Henry in 2015, claiming negligence on behalf of the ballclub.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)