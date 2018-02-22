Woman surprises co-worker with kidney donation in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman in need of a kidney transplant was surprised on Valentine’s Day in Weymouth by a co-worker, who said she would be her donor.

When Dr. Jeanne Ficociello was a freshman at Harvard back in 1998, she was diagnosed with a genetic kidney disease. Now a veterinarian at VCA South Shore Animal Hospital, Ficociello turned to social media in 2016 to look for a kidney donor.

“I’m just casting this net out there to see if anybody would be willing to do something for me, a debt that I could never repay someone,” said Ficociello.

Katlyne Velasquez, Ficociello’s co-worker, decided to donate her kidney. She surprised Ficociello this past Valentine’s Day with a card making the announcement.

“I’ve always felt like doing nice things for other people is what really makes you happy,” said Velasquez.

Ficociello said she is eternally grateful to Velasquez and the two are now practically family.

“I can never complain about about not getting a gift on Valentine’s Day because nothing obviously will ever outdo this gift,” said Ficociello.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)