Woman sustains serious injuries after head-on crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman crashed head-on into a tree in Easton on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a tree in the area of 700 Turnpike St. on Route 138 around 7:30 a.m. found a silver SUV off the road and into a tree, police said.

The driver, identified as a 51-year-old Easton woman, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Boston Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A preliminary report found the woman may have suffered a medical episode shortly before the crash, police said.

