MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken into police custody after officials say she violated a no trespass order by returning to Mashpee High School after she had been ordered to stay away from the property.

On Sept. 19, a Mashpee Police Department School Resource Officer spotted Tammy Barnes, 43, of Mashpee, walking the perimeter of Mashpee High School and escorted her off the property, according to police. She was served a no trespass order forbidding her from being on the school grounds in the future.

Then, on Sept. 25, Barnes was seen back on school ground and she was taken into custody and transported to the Mashpee Police Department, where she was processed.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline says he has been in contact with the Superintendent of the Mashpee Schools and as a precautionary measure has established a strategic safety plan to include additional officers at all three schools.

“There has been no threat directed toward any of our schools, however, our highest priority is the safety of our school community, and we want to address any concerns appropriately,” he said in a statement. “We realize these series of events have caused great concern and attention from the public and we will continue to deploy all available resources to safely resolve any concerns arising from the series of events today.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)