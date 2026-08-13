WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was bitten by a fox in Worcester Thursday morning.

Police say that around 9:45 a.m., they responded to the back of a home on Granite Street. The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her foot, and the status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The fox was later found and euthanized. It will be sent in for rabies testing, according to police.

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