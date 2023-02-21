HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after police said a car crashed into a house in Hanson.

Hanson police said they responded to reports of the crash shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Whitman Street.

Police said a 49 year old Hanson woman was the car’s only occupant. She had to be extricated from the car, according to police, before being transported to a local hospital.

Police said one person was home at the time of the crash. Though the house sustained “extensive damage,” police said the person in the home did not report any injuries.

Video on Tuesday showed a damaged white BMW sitting in the yard outside the home. A hole in the house was visible.

Hanson’s building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the home, according to police. Eversource crews also responded, as water and gas lines were severed.

Police said the resident will be able to return home once water and gas service is restored.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.