SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital after being pulled from a car that drove into a pond in Shrewsbury Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday morning at a boat ramp leading into Flint Pond.

SKY7-HD soon spotted crews on scene. The car was fully submerged in the water and a dive team was working to hook it to a tow truck.

Shrewsbury’s fire chief Jim Vuona said the woman who was rescued was “alive and breathing” as of Thursday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

