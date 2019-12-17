Woman taken to hospital after car flips over on icy road in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman was taken the hospital after her car flipped over on an ice-covered road in Cohasset on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a rollover crash in the area of King and Pond streets before 2 p.m. found a sedan resting on its roof, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are urging drivers in the area to use extreme caution due to “very icy” roads.

A storm that brought snow to most of Massachusetts on Tuesday morning has transitioned to freezing rain and sleet. The storm is expected to linger through the evening commute.

The crash remains under investigation.

Roads are very icy. Use extreme caution. CPD officers clearing a roll-over crash @ King and Pond. Minor injuries one 23-y/o #Scituate female transported to @southshorehosp by ambulance. #Cohasset pic.twitter.com/BtsO0iFATf — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) December 17, 2019

