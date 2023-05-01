CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital Monday after a piece of falling electrical equipment hit her at the Harvard MBTA station, according to Cambridge fire officials.

Officials said the incident happened Monday afternoon when an approximately 200 pound piece of equipment fell.

The equipment had been suspended from a pole within the station and hit a woman in her late 20s as it came down, officials said.

Officials said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was clear as of around 5:15 p.m., though debris could still be seen on a Red Line platform roped off with caution tape.

