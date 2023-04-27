BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday after a fall from a third-floor balcony at a building on Massachusetts Avenue near the intersection with Shawmut Avenue in Boston, police said. 

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when Boston police said a balcony railing came loose. 

Police said the woman was leaning over the railing inspecting a noise when it gave way. 

The woman was awake and alert with no visible injuries when responders arrived, according to police. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox