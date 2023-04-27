BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday after a fall from a third-floor balcony at a building on Massachusetts Avenue near the intersection with Shawmut Avenue in Boston, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when Boston police said a balcony railing came loose.

Police said the woman was leaning over the railing inspecting a noise when it gave way.

The woman was awake and alert with no visible injuries when responders arrived, according to police.

