SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash left one woman temporarily trapped inside her car in Springfield Monday morning, according to state police.

Police said troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. on I-91 northbound near Exit 8.

Once on scene, police said troopers used a cruiser to help stabilize one of the cars involved while crews worked to free the woman suck inside.

State police said the woman, a 29-year-old from Westfield, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While an investigation was ongoing, investigators said they believed the woman was stopped in traffic when her car was hit from behind.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)