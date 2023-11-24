HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday after a shooting in Hyannis, police said.

The Barnstable Police Department in a statement said police first responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Hamden Circle, Hyannis.

An adult female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Police were subsequently seen working in the area of Hamden Circle, taping off a home with crime scene tape.

Authorities had cleared the scene as of around 10 p.m.

While the incident remained under investigation, police said it appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by phone at 508-778-3874 or by email at 214@barnstablepolice.com.

