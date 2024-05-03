BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to a hospital Friday after a stabbing in East Boston, police said.

Boston police said officers responded to the scene on Brandywine Drive after receiving a call near 3 p.m.

Officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

No further information was immediately available regarding the extent of the woman’s injuries and police did not say whether they had made any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)