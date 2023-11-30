BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Hyde Park, police said. 

The stabbing happened on Myopia Road. 

Boston police confirmed a woman was injured, describing her injuries as non-life-threatening. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

