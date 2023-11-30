BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Hyde Park, police said.

The stabbing happened on Myopia Road.

Boston police confirmed a woman was injured, describing her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)