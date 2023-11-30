BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Hyde Park, police said.
The stabbing happened on Myopia Road.
Boston police confirmed a woman was injured, describing her injuries as non-life-threatening.
No further information was immediately available.
